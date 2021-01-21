Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

PPRQF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

