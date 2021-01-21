Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,954.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.95 million and $106,954.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00008587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

