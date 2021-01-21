Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.25

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 21700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.