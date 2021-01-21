Citigroup Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $37.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

