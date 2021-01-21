Citigroup Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $47.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

