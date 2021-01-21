Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

