Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.