Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

