Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.