Civic (CVC) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Civic has a market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

