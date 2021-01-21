CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 5,198,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 5.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $6,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

