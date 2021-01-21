Cloudbric (CLB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,548.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $904,226.62 and approximately $7,548.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

