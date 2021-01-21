CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

