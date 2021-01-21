CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CME Group were worth $167,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,036,000 after buying an additional 260,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.50. 34,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,772. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

