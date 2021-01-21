CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.87. 4,212,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,193,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 183.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

