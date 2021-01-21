Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CEO Dwight H. Egan Sells 38,046 Shares of Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,163 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

