Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading 12% Higher

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.81. 2,706,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,561,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 86,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.