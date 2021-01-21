Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.90. Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 52,023,224 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.34.

About Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR)

Cobra Resources plc engages in the exploration and mining of gold and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Wudinna project covering an area of 1,928 square kilometers located in Central Gawler Craton Gold Province, South Australia; and the Prince Alfred Copper project situated approximately 100 km north-east of Port Augusta, South Australia.

