Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Up 45%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s share price shot up 45% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.19. 26,156,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 3,743,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

