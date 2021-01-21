Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

COCP has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

