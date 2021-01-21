Cogeco Communications’ (CGEAF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Cogeco Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.