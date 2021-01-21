Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.01

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.01 and last traded at $201.78, with a volume of 56943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHR. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.43.

Get Coherent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in Coherent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,501,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.