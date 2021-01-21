CoinEx Token Market Cap Hits $8.77 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $743,952.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00527953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.38 or 0.03853159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

