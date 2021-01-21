Colin Love Sells 22,143 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 974,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,837.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $333,608.22.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REPL. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

