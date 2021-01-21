Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Up 6.4%

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 646,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 648,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 151.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

