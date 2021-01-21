Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $627,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

