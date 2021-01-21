Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $884,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 12,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

