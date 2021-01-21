Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.84. 12,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.90. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

