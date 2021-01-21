Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.35.

Shares of CMG traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,494.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,604. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,483.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,272.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

