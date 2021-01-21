Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 323,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,624,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

