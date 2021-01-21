Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.