Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $1.22 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,014,586 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.