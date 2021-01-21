Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 77,965 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.28% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,780 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,301. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

