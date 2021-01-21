Columbus Circle Investors Invests $548,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.06% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $894.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

