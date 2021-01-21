Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $165.21 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $175.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

