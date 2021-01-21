Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 233,436 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 874.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.07% of DraftKings worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

