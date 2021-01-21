Columbus Circle Investors Trims Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Tenable were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,897 shares in the company, valued at $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.