Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

