Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.53.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.