Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

