Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.