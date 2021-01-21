Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

CTBI opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

