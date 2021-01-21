Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

