Comparing Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Swire Pacific pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orient Overseas (International) pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Swire Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Swire Pacific and Orient Overseas (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Orient Overseas (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.93 billion 2.32 $1.15 billion $2.51 2.60 Orient Overseas (International) $6.88 billion 1.16 $1.35 billion $1.24 51.24

Orient Overseas (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orient Overseas (International), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swire Pacific beats Orient Overseas (International) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 236 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 73 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 191 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates Kaohsiung Container Terminal in Taiwan. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

