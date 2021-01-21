COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMPS stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

