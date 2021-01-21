Concentrum Wealth Management Has $51.81 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 40.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day moving average is $265.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.