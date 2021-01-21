Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.