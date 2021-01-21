Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Up 13%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price was up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 4,815,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,655,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,552 shares of company stock valued at $82,949 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 869.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

