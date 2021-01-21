ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

