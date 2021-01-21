ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NYSE COP opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

